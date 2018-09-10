IndiaLatest NewsNEWSPolitics

BJP leader celebrates birthday by firing gun, complaint filed : Watch Video

Sep 10, 2018, 07:38 am IST
Congress leader Ashok Maran on Sunday filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Rahul Rajput for firing celebratory shots during his birthday celebrations in Bhopal.
The complaint was filed at the Bairagarh police station and police have started investigating the matter.

In a video of the incident, Rajput along with BJYM’s Nitin Dubey can be seen firing air shots.

When asked about the same, BJP’s Rahul Kothari defended Rajput and said: “We need to understand when this happened and under what conditions. Party workers visible in the video are good workers. We need to obtain all details related to this incident.”

Celebratory firing is banned in Madhya Pradesh.

