Bride Loves WhatsApp More Than Would-Be; Marriage Called Off

We all spend some time on social media. Some too much, but some not that much.

And this woman’s marriage was cancelled because of it.

Claiming that the bride spends too much time on WhatsApp, the bridegroom has called off the wedding. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

The bride’s family dismissed the claims stating that the bridegroom’s family called off the marriage because of the dowry. The marriage was called off via a phone call.

READ ALSO: Marriage Plans For Civil Servant Transgender After Post-Decriminalized 377

The bride’s father has lodged a case bridegroom’s family, accusing them of demanding Rs 65 lakh in dowry.

The bride’s father & relatives were waiting to welcome the bridegroom’s party. When they didn’t run up, the father phoned them. The bridegroom’s side stated that they were calling off the marriage as the girl “is no good” and spends too much time on WhatsApp. They also alleged that the bride sends messages to her in-laws even before marriage.

The marriage was to take place on the 5th of September.