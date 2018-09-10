IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Bus Falls Into Gorge, 3 Killed, Several Injured

Sep 10, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Three people were killed and 44 injured when a Himachal Pradesh Roadways Transport (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Chintpurni yesterday.

The bus  carrying 47 passengers was going to Hoshiarpur in Punjab, when it lost control and rolled down the gorge.

Una SP Diwakar Sharma who reached the spot said, “The rescue operation is underway.”

As part of rescue operations eight were found in serious condition.  Among the rest, 36 have received major injuries.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. The toll in the incident may rise as some passengers have suffered grievous injuries.

The passengers were reported to be pilgrims who were returning home after paying obeisance at Chintpurni temple, police said.

