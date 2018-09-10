In this city petrol price touches Rs 89.97 per litre, Highest in India

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh said that while petrol was nearly touching the psychological barrier of Rs. 90 per litre, (Rs. 89.97), diesel prices stood at Rs. 77.92 on Monday.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, the price of petrol was over Rs 88 per litre, and that of diesel around Rs 76 per litre, the All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA) said. However, prices vary in different parts of the state due to local tax additions.

The all-India anti-fuel price hike shutdown got under way in different parts of Maharashtra with all parties, barring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, joining in wholeheartedly.

Also Read : Delhi Govt launches doorstep delivery of services

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government was working on various proposals to give relief to the people from rising fuel prices.

Apart from a 25 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol (and 21 per cent on diesel), the Maharashtra government has also introduced Rs 9 and Rs 1 as various cess on petrol and diesel respectively.