Mahindra Gifts Latest Car to Kerala Flood Hero as a Token of Appreciation

The floods in Kerala witnessed a lot of heroic efforts and sacrifices irrespective of their community. One such kind soul was a fisherman named Jaisal KP. The young fisherman was recently praised by many for his selfless act during the calamity. In a video shared on social media, Jaisal is seen lying on his knees to act as a step for women and children to get on to a rescue boat. He did this act since the water current was too strong and women found it difficult to get on board the boat; the high ingress being another problem

Now, a Mahindra Marazzo has been gifted very kindly to Jaised by the brand’s official dealership in Calicut, Eram Motors. The keys to the newly-launched MPV was handed over to Jaisal by Kerala Minister for Labour TP Ramakrishnan along with Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman, and MD of Eram Group.

When asked how he feels after getting the new Mahindra Marazzo, he replied, “I’m very happy for this kind token of appreciation and I wish to use the car to continue helping people who are in need.”

The all-new 2018 Mahindra Marazzo MPV has been launched in India today at a starting price of ? 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Currently, the MPV is available in four variants M2, M4, M6, and M8, and the top-of-the-line variant is priced at ? 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: Drive Spark