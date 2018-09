Actor Dulquer Salmaan and his megastar father Mammootty had earlier donated Rs 25 Lakhs to CM’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) earlier.

Apart from this, the young heartthrob of Mollywood recently donated the remuneration he received from the inauguration function of a jewellery shop to CMDRF again.

Hundreds of his fans and wellwishers gathered around to catch a glimpse of the actor at the function took place at Kuranagapally, Kollam.

Take a look the video below.



