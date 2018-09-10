IndiaNEWS

Momo Receives Warnings From Ministry

Momo Challenge
Advisory Against Momo Challenge

After the deadly ‘Blue Whale Game’, ‘Momo Challenge’ is the next psychological/suicidal fame that is popular in the social media, particularly among the school children.

The ‘Momo Challenge’ targets teenagers and children and entices them to engage in a series of violent acts. The game administrator uses WhatsApp to invite children to play the game, wherein the player is asked to inflict injuries on self, sometimes even suicide. If they back out, they are threatened with violent video and audio clips. They will be threatened that their personal information will be made public or harm will be inflicted on their family members unless a succession of tasks is performed. The threats are often accompanied by gory pictures.

READ ALSO:  Momo Challenge : Engineering student commits suicide

On WhatsApp, the gamers are asked to add unknown contacts. Once the contact is added, the image of a terrifying Japanese Momo doll with bulging eyes appears in the list.

The Union HRD ministry and the Ministry for electronics and information technology has issued an advisory cautioning teachers against the spread of the Momo Challenge on the internet.

The issue comes in the wake of the increasing searches for the game on Google,  its spread on the social media. In India, Karnataka stands 15th position; among the top 5 are  Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Teachers should make the student aware of the game as they use their mobile at home the most. Parents need to monitor apps or software installed on children’s phones.

