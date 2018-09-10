Political Leader’s YouTube Video Removed For Violating Election Laws

For violating the election laws, a politician’s YouTube video has been removed.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny YouTube advert was removed by Google for violating an election silence law before Sunday’s vote for regional governors.

In the YouTube videos, Navalny was seen asking the people to join in on the demonstrations, on Sunday.

According to Navalny’s aide, social media post said that Google deleted the video after the giant search engine received a letter from the Central Election Commission.

Google’s Russian office said in an emailed comment: “We consider all justified appeals from state bodies. We also require advertisers to act in accordance with the local law and our advertising policies.”

Navalny, who ran against Sobyanin in 2013 and had planned to lead a protest against proposed pension changes on Sunday, spent the election day behind bars after being convicted of violating protest laws. His supporters plan to demonstrate across Russia.

While Sobyanin appears on track for an easy win, public anger over the planned increases to the nationwide pension age means many voters may stay away, which would tarnish his victory, some political analysts have said.

Elections will also be held for the governorships of another 25 of Russia’s 85 regions.