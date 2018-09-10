Will See ‘New India’ By 2022; BJP Ahead Of 2019 Elections

Not just win the upcoming 2019 elections, but also rule the country for the next 50 years BJP President Amit Shah said at the meeting on Sunday.

The party also promised that ‘Naya India’ will be achieved by 2022.

“This government has vision, passion and imagination, and the works of this government can be seen. By 2022, India will be free of terrorism, casteism, communalism and nobody will be homeless,” BJP leader and human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on the second-and-final day of his party’s national executive meet in the capital.

Javadekar continued, and slammed the opposition for “daydreaming” about the coming Lok Sabha polls as it “neither has a leader, nor policy, nor strategy”.

He said that Opposition’s Grand Alliance would make no difference to the BJP and is certain of its victory in 2019 elections as the government is working with a mission of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” and the Prime Minister has a very high approval rating, something that is unprecedented for a leader after four years in power.

Javadekar said the Prime Minister was building an India of “no poverty, casteism, corruption and communalism”, the sole agenda of the “frustrated” opposition was “roko Modi” (stop Modi).

The party members also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives to raise Minimum Support Price (MSP), Soil Health Card scheme and Fasal Bima Yojana for the welfare of farmers.

However, the concerns of the BJP’s core members- the upper caste on the SC/ST Act, or the opposition’s attack on the rising fuel prices were not addressed at the meeting.