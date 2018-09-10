Woman Constable Raped & Blackmailed By Colleague Inside Police Station

In a shocking turn of events, a woman constable was raped and blackmailed by her fellow colleague inside a police station

The incident took place in an all-women station in Palwa, Haryana.

Haryana government had started all-women police stations in order to help rape victims who face discomfort while reporting their ordeal.

But the latest incident proved that women are not safe even inside a police station.

The woman head constable was raped by Joginder alias Mintu, the main accused, whom she met in Mahendergarh in a bus in 2014. The 2 maintained contact since then and Joginder had allegedly repeatedly raped her during her posting in Faridabad, Jind and Palwal.

She was later introduced to Joginder’s brother- a head constable with Faridabad Police, who had raped her as well.

The victim alleged that Joginder had blackmailed her with her obscene photos for money & sexual favours.

The investigation revealed that Joginder was married & has 2 kids.