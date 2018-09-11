All You Need To Know About The Actress Who Plays The Nun..!

The Conjuring’ series is one of the highest grossing horror franchises in Hollywood and its latest instalment ‘The Nun’ got some great reviews as well. However, Valak, the demon nun who has scared us out of our wits and will continue to do so for the rest of our lives, is not an animated figurine but a very talented actress called Bonnie Aarons.

She’s a native Angeleno, born in Los Angeles in 1979. She’s 39-years-old. She attended acting school in New York City.

View this post on Instagram Oculus A post shared by Bonnie Aarons (@bonnieaarons1) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT



Because of her unique appearance & nose, she was frequently told that she shouldn’t pursue an acting career. (Luckily, she didn’t let the naysayers stop her from following her dreams. I say, the thing that makes you special is your uniqueness. So never feel bad that you’re different. And never let others make you feel bad because you’re different.)

She’s played “The Nun” 3 times…1st in “The Conjuring 2,” 2nd in “Annabelle: Creation” and now in “The Nun.” Bonnie says that she feels “honored” that the character now has her own film.

Before “The Nun,” she had already been scaring us for years with roles in horror movies like “I Know Who Killed Me,” “Drag Me To Hell,” “The Conjuring 2” and “Mulholland Drive.”



She played Barnoness Joy von Troken in “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.” She recently said in an interview that she wants a “The Princess Diaries 3” to happen and thinks that the movie’s star, Anne Hathaway, should direct.





