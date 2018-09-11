Did you know actress Shriya Saran is married to a Russian tennis player?

Celebrities are always in the public eye and their lives are always stalked by the paparazzi. One such star is actress Shriya Saran. Not many know that the actress is married to a Russian star named Andrei Koscheev. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai in March 2018.

Here are the more details about the Andrei Koscheev:

Born in Russia’s Saint Petersburg, Andrei Koscheev is an established tennis player and entrepreneur. He has a diploma in general management and completed his education from the Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden. Andrei has been playing tennis for several years and also participated in national level championships. His brother Nikita is a tennis player as well and in fact, have competed against each other.

Andrei Koscheev also won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award in 2015 as he launched a chain of restaurants that serve organic food. Some of the preparations at the restaurant are named after celebrities while an amount earned out of each dish is transferred to charity.

For acquiring the status of an entrepreneur at a young age, Andrei Koscheev has also delivered lectures at several institutions.

The actress was last seen in Paisa Vasool.

