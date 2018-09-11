Is the world going to end? , First red heifer ‘born in Israel in 2,000 years fulfills Biblical prophecy’ – Watch Video

A red heifer born in Israel late last month is being closely examined by The Temple Institute, a religious organisation based in Jerusalem, after it has been claimed the animal could fulfil a prophecy in the Jewish and Christian holy books.

In Jewish theology, the red heifer is essential to the rebuilding of the third Holy Temple in Jerusalem and will be needed to be sacrificed to complete the ritual of purification for the Temple.

Jews believe this event is part of the process that would mark the coming of the Messiah and the final judgment.

But the significance of the red heifer also relates to Christians who believe the completion of the third Temple is a symbol heralding the second coming of Jesus Christ.

It is claimed there have only been nine true red heifers, and the 10th will herald the construction of the third Temple. Several red heifers have been born in the past, but have been disqualified for not meeting the Biblical requirements.

“If there has been no red heifer for the past 2,000 years, perhaps it is because the time was not right; Israel was far from being ready,” Rabbi Chaim Richman, the international director of the Temple Institute, wrote on their website. For one thing, the modern state of Israel wasn’t reestablished until 1948. This year marked the 70th anniversary of that historic event.