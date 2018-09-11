J&K : 2 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’ Kupwara, around 90 kms from state capital Srinagar.

The encounter took place at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces.