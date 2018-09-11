celebrity and personnalLatest NewsNEWSSports

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Supporting Bharat Bandh? Know the Real Fact Behind Viral Pic

Moreover, a number of pictures had some bizarre captions which directed towards Dhoni’s involvement in the matter

Sep 11, 2018, 04:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

The rate of fuels has been on an escalation since August owing to the decrease in value of the rupee and rise in crude oil price rates.

Recently, opposition party conducted Bharat Bandh on Monday as protests were held in different pockets of the country. Lately, Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni seems to have got himself involved in the protests. Yesterday, a picture of him sitting at a petrol pump went viral. Even Sakshi Dhoni, the Indian cricketer’s better-half was seen sitting along with him.

Moreover, a number of pictures had some bizarre captions which directed towards Dhoni’s involvement in the matter. One such tweet spreading the rumour mentioned, “I stopped playing the helicopter shot because I couldn’t afford petrol at Rs 90/litre.”

Fake Pic

Also Read: Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni Enjoying with his Pet Dogs at his Home: Video

Original Pic

Dhoni hasn’t played any cricket ever since the ODI and T20I series against England. Earlier, he was a recipient of severe criticism owing to his indifferent style of play. He was also booed by the crowd at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 30, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Xiaomi launches new affordable Router 4C

bandra worli
May 12, 2017, 11:48 am IST

Bandra-Worli Sea Link now need toll for next 42 years

Nov 25, 2017, 07:44 pm IST

Policeman killed, over 150 injured in Pakistan clashes

senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh
Mar 6, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

India’s downfall lies in the demise of CPIM: Indian economist says

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close