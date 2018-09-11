MS Dhoni and Sakshi Supporting Bharat Bandh? Know the Real Fact Behind Viral Pic

The rate of fuels has been on an escalation since August owing to the decrease in value of the rupee and rise in crude oil price rates.

Recently, opposition party conducted Bharat Bandh on Monday as protests were held in different pockets of the country. Lately, Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni seems to have got himself involved in the protests. Yesterday, a picture of him sitting at a petrol pump went viral. Even Sakshi Dhoni, the Indian cricketer’s better-half was seen sitting along with him.

Moreover, a number of pictures had some bizarre captions which directed towards Dhoni’s involvement in the matter. One such tweet spreading the rumour mentioned, “I stopped playing the helicopter shot because I couldn’t afford petrol at Rs 90/litre.”

Fake Pic

Also Read: Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni Enjoying with his Pet Dogs at his Home: Video

Original Pic

Dhoni with Sakshi and friends during night shoot ? Picture Courtesy: @sapnabhavnani #Dhoni ????? pic.twitter.com/vaU7PpYmA4 — #MSDhoni #MSDhoni MS Dhoni MS Dhoni (@iMSDhoniFC) August 30, 2018

Dhoni hasn’t played any cricket ever since the ODI and T20I series against England. Earlier, he was a recipient of severe criticism owing to his indifferent style of play. He was also booed by the crowd at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.