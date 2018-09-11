Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Petta’s scenes leaked online, High security on location

Rajinikanth’s Petta movies scenes leaked from the sets and the producer’s team is reportedly miffed with the unwanted happenings. They reportedly doubled the security to avoid more leakages.

Superstar Rajinikanth is coming back with Petta this time, the film which is said to be a gangster action drama, that has similar shades to that of his yeateryear’s blockbuster Basha.

Petta shooting is going on in Chandigarh with more than 500 actors and crew working in it. Two scenes were reportedly leaked from the sets despite of high security and cell phone ban on sets. The production house Sun Pictures is heard to have brought in more strict measures to put the leakages at bay from now on.

The shooting schedule and locations are being kept under wraps from the crew until needed and they were issued different identity cards. Only the crucial and necessary specific crew members are being allowed to enter the sets of Petta now.

Other than the producers’ care, Lucknow police have provided a 25 constable team to secure the shooting location. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth will be seen as a professor in Petta, also as a gangster when past resurfaces. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in crucial roles. Simran and Trisha are playing the female leads directed by Pizza fame Karthik Subbaraj.