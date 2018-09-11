CinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Petta’s scenes leaked online, High security on location

Petta shooting is going on in Chandigarh with more than 500 actors and crew working in it

Sep 11, 2018, 06:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Rajinikanth’s Petta movies scenes leaked from the sets and the producer’s team is reportedly miffed with the unwanted happenings. They reportedly doubled the security to avoid more leakages.

Superstar Rajinikanth is coming back with Petta this time, the film which is said to be a gangster action drama, that has similar shades to that of his yeateryear’s blockbuster Basha.

Petta shooting is going on in Chandigarh with more than 500 actors and crew working in it. Two scenes were reportedly leaked from the sets despite of high security and cell phone ban on sets. The production house Sun Pictures is heard to have brought in more strict measures to put the leakages at bay from now on.

Also Read : TV Actresses who beat Bollywood Actresses with the popularity

The shooting schedule and locations are being kept under wraps from the crew until needed and they were issued different identity cards. Only the crucial and necessary specific crew members are being allowed to enter the sets of Petta now.

Other than the producers’ care, Lucknow police have provided a 25 constable team to secure the shooting location. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth will be seen as a professor in Petta, also as a gangster when past resurfaces. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi  will be seen in crucial roles. Simran and Trisha are playing the female leads directed by Pizza fame Karthik Subbaraj.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 25, 2018, 10:02 am IST

Young Malayalam Actors Who are Engineering Graduates

Nov 30, 2017, 10:40 am IST

Trump pressed all countries to isolate North korea.

kim-kardashian-in-indian-looks
Mar 3, 2018, 07:29 pm IST

See photos in which Kim Kardashian stunned internet with her Indian dresses

Jul 5, 2018, 08:22 pm IST

These Pictures Look Like Something Else. CAN YOU SEE?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close