InternationalNEWSWeather

Super Typhoon, Flash Floods & Heavy Rains Have People On Alert

Sep 11, 2018, 07:21 am IST
1 minute read
super typhoon
super typhoon to hit nation soon

A series for flash floods & heavy rains have the people on the edge, followed by the news of a super typhoon by the weatherman.

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are likely to bring in flash floods, according to the weather report in the Philippines. The thunderstorms were caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) gathering strength off Luzon’s northern tip.

Spotted 200 kilometres off northern Luzon, the LPA is expected to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a “super typhoon” codenamed Mangkhut, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gusts of up to 170 km/h, is set to enter the Philippines’ area of responsibility by Wednesday, according to the latest bulletin issued by government weathermen.

READ ALSO:  After Typhoon, The People Now Shelter From 6.7 Earthquake

On Monday, Mangkhut was spotted 2,745 kilometres east of Southern Luzon.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and 170 km/h gusts, Reyes told radio DZMM.

Mangkhut is seen intensifying into a super typhoon as it moves over the Pacific Ocean, the weather bureau Pag-Asa earlier said.

The typhoon is expected to hit the US territory of Guam in the Pacific, before entering the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday, said Reyes.

Mangkhut is expected to pummel the Batanes and Cagayan provinces with heavy rains by Saturday. Its outer rain bands, meanwhile, will extend up to Metro Manila, the weather forecaster warned.

The super typhoon’s track may still change, so residents are urged to regularly check weather updates.

Tags

Related Articles

cbse-class-12th
May 28, 2017, 10:49 am IST

CBSE announces 12th exam results

sridevi-jhanvi
Mar 6, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Jhanvi Kapoor pens down an emotional letter on her birthday

bloodshed
Jun 4, 2018, 06:44 am IST

How to save Jammu Kashmir from bloodshed: Mehbooba to separatists

amit shah calls yeddyurappa
Mar 27, 2018, 03:57 pm IST

See viral video in which Amit Shah address Yeddyurappa “Most Corrupt”

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close