Super Typhoon, Flash Floods & Heavy Rains Have People On Alert

A series for flash floods & heavy rains have the people on the edge, followed by the news of a super typhoon by the weatherman.

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are likely to bring in flash floods, according to the weather report in the Philippines. The thunderstorms were caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) gathering strength off Luzon’s northern tip.

Spotted 200 kilometres off northern Luzon, the LPA is expected to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a “super typhoon” codenamed Mangkhut, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gusts of up to 170 km/h, is set to enter the Philippines’ area of responsibility by Wednesday, according to the latest bulletin issued by government weathermen.

Potential ‘super typhoon’ Mangkhut is expected to enter PAR by Wednesday. It will be named “Ompong” once inside the country’s vicinity. https://t.co/uwOWHh455l pic.twitter.com/Pd9UwQKmpS — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 10, 2018

On Monday, Mangkhut was spotted 2,745 kilometres east of Southern Luzon.

Thunderstorm Advisory No. 7 #NCR_PRSD

Issued at: 7:50 PM 10 September 2018 pic.twitter.com/EuHknOn4yG — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) September 10, 2018

It packs maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and 170 km/h gusts, Reyes told radio DZMM.

Mangkhut is seen intensifying into a super typhoon as it moves over the Pacific Ocean, the weather bureau Pag-Asa earlier said.

The typhoon is expected to hit the US territory of Guam in the Pacific, before entering the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday, said Reyes.

Typhoon #Mangkhut is tearing through Guam and the northern Mariana Islands. Where is the storm headed next? https://t.co/Ajl1s3JGVj pic.twitter.com/j0H5nJY8CN — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 10, 2018

Mangkhut is expected to pummel the Batanes and Cagayan provinces with heavy rains by Saturday. Its outer rain bands, meanwhile, will extend up to Metro Manila, the weather forecaster warned.

The super typhoon’s track may still change, so residents are urged to regularly check weather updates.