Tasty Eggless Mango Cake : Recipe

This is a perfect cake to make it often before the mango season ends. This Mango Cake can be served during tea time or as a dinner pa soft, moist, fluffy and tasty eggless cake that blends mango and cardamom flavors and gives you a nutty experience with every bite. It is a Party stopper option as a melting dessert.

Serve the Eggless mango Cake is ready to be relished with a scoop of Mango ice cream or vanilla ice cream with chopped mango slices to go with it perfectly.

Ingredients

Dry Ingredients

1 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)

1/2 cup Chiroti Rava , super fine

2 tablespoons Milk Powder , optional

1/2 teaspoon Baking soda

1 teaspoon Baking powder

Mixed nuts , chopped, I added cashew, almonds, and pista

pinch Salt

3/4 cup Sugar , granulated

3-4 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds , powdered

Wet Ingredients

1 Mango (Ripe) , big or 2 medium sized

1/4 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

2 tablespoon Vegetable Oil

2-3 tablespoons Hot water

How to make Eggless Mango Cake Recipe

1. To prepare Eggless Mango Cake Recipe, prep up with all the ingredients first. Chop nuts and de seed mango and chop its pulp, discarding the peel.

2. Preheat the oven at 190 degree Celsius for 10 minutes. Prepare the baking pan by greasing with a little oil or butter and dust 1-2 teaspoon of maida/all-purpose flour.

3. Mix the dry ingredients-maida, chiroti rava, milk powder (if using), baking soda, baking powder and salt well in a mixing bowl. Keep aside.

4. In a Mixer, puree mango along with sugar and cardamom. No extra water is required at this stage.

5. Later mix all the wet ingredients in another mixing bowl-mango and sugar puree, oil, and curd. Give a nice stir to mix them evenly.

6. Slowly mix the dry and wet ingredient mixtures now by combining well to form a thick cake batter of dropping consistency.

7. Add hot water about 2 tablespoons (not any more than 1/4 cup water is required).

8. Add chopped nuts and mix once. Reserve above 1 tablespoon of nuts for topping.

9. Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan. Top the cake batter with remaining chopped nuts.

10. Bake in the oven at the same temperature for 30-40 minutes.

11. Check after 30 minutes. The top should have turned to a golden brown in color and if you check with a toothpick in the center of the cake it should come out clean when the cake is done. My cake took 38 minutes.

12. Cool the eggless mango cake recipe for 15-20 minutes on a wire rack, unmold and slice them.

13. Serve the Eggless mango Cake is ready to be relished with a scoop of Mango ice creamor vanilla ice cream with chopped mango slices to go with it perfectly.