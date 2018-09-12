Presidents Put Down Political Talks To Flip Pancakes

How do Presidents take a break from their work? Do they put their feet up, hair down and relax with a cool drink I their hand? Or would they flip pancakes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin & Chinese President Xi Jinping were spotted taking a break from the heavy political talks by flipping pancakes.
The political leaders were at the Eastern Economic Forum that took place in Vladivostok when Putin challenged Xi.
Donning a blue apron, the leaders were seen making Russian pancakes ‘bini’.
President Xi led a delegation of 1000 Chinese business people and officials to attend the Forum that was headed by President Putin. The conference was aimed at encouraging foreign investment.
After the meeting, the leaders showcased their culinary skills at the Sea of Japan waterfront, prepared pancake had relished them with caviar and a shot of vodka.
The Chinese President’s perfectly-shaped pancakes were hailed by Putin as “very neat”.
This is the second time that ‘pancake diplomacy’ took place between the 2 leaders. .In June, Putin had made Chinese pancakes during his visit to the country, that President Xi had tasted.
