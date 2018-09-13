Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Multani Mitti

Multani mitti is a great agent to clean, exfoliate and nourish your skin. It has active elements that effectively absorb oil, dirt, sweat and impurities, leaving the skin clean, soft and supple. One of the best things about the ingredient is that you can use it with a host of other ingredients to suit your skin type and achieve desirable results.

Benefits:

Multani mitti is extremely soothing and prevents dryness.

It relieves the signs of inflammation, itching, and irritation, which are common if you have dry skin.

It is an excellent natural scrub for dry skin.

It is a natural antiseptic and absorbs dirt and impurities from your skin. This helps in keeping acne and skin inflammation at bay.

It tightens your skin and fights the signs of aging, including wrinkles, sagging skin, and fine lines.

