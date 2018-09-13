Apple Watch 4: The Bigger Better & Faster Fitness Watch To Track Your Health

Apple had launched the brand new series of its Watch Series 4 along with its iPhone XS, XS Max & SR at the event at Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Campus, US.

So how is the new Apple Watch Series 4 bigger, better & faster compared to its other versions?

The watch comes with a 30% larger screen with fewer bezels on the sides and comes in 2 sizes.

Naturally is pricier than its previous versions. The new S4 processor in the Watch 4 makes the device perform faster.

The Watch Series 4 has a next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope that can sample motion data 8 times faster. The wearable device can even detect a fall as well. As soon as the watch determines a fall, it will automatically call the emergency contact set by you.

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the Watch 4 now has ECG support. You can take an ECG by opening the app and placing your finger on the Digital Crown. They detect the electrical impulses of the heartbeat and show you the results. The entire process takes 30 seconds. This feature will be reaching to US customers later this year followed by a wider rollout.

The Watch’s large screen has a predefined interface that gives out richer details, with 50% louder speakers.

All the new watch bands work with older Apple Watch models as well. There is also a Hermes Edition in addition to new Nike+ bands.

The starting price is $279, while the GPS version costs $399 and the cellular variant begins at $499.

It is unclear when the Watch Series 4 will hit the Indian shelves.