Akhilesh Yadav Says Democracy Would End if BJP Retains Power Again

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the last opportunity to save democracy. Addressing a public gathering in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav claimed that democracy would end if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in 2019.

Intensifying his attack further, Yadav reportedly alleged that Narendra Modi-led Centre was working against benefits of Dalits and the country was being pushed into the fire of casteism and communalism.

Earlier the former UP CM had attacked the government over skyrocketing fuel prices stating that the Public will teach BJP a lesson in 2019 polls.

“The Modi govt has not fulfil its promises and failed failed on all fronts. People who introduced demonetisation and GST are the ones blocking the development of the country. General elections are nearing and people are also gearing up to give a befitting reply to this government,” News 18 quoted the SP chief as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was politically invincible and there was no one to throw a challenge to him in next year’s general elections.

“There is no one who can beat Narendra Modi… I do not think there is any challenge to him in 2019 (elections),” Vardhan said.