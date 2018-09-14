Ameesha Patel again Trolled as Aunty for her Make-up Room Pics: See Pics

To become famous celebrities go beyond from having cosmetic surgeries to skin lightening treatment etc. Actresses often share their bold pictures on the social media. But sometimes they fail to garner attention and get trolled. This is what happened to actress Ameesha Patel who got trolled by social media users.

She made a rocking entry to the Bollywood by giving 3 blockbusters back to back like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz etc. But suddenly got vanished from the limelight.

Some people did ridiculous comments on her photos. One of the users commented ‘Aunty get married soon otherwise you will look grandma.’ the other commented, ‘stop hiding your old-age behind a layer of make-up.’ Cyberbullying or trolling of celebrities is common these days.

Stars often get criticized by the social media users, this is what happened with Ameesha Patel.