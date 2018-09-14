Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Ameesha Patel again Trolled as Aunty for her Make-up Room Pics: See Pics

Sep 14, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

To become famous celebrities go beyond from having cosmetic surgeries to skin lightening treatment etc. Actresses often share their bold pictures on the social media. But sometimes they fail to garner attention and get trolled. This is what happened to actress Ameesha Patel who got trolled by social media users.

She made a rocking entry to the Bollywood by giving 3 blockbusters back to back like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz etc. But suddenly got vanished from the limelight.

Also Read: Ameesha Patel sizzling hot in latest photoshoot: See Pics

Some people did ridiculous comments on her photos. One of the users commented ‘Aunty get married soon otherwise you will look grandma.’ the other commented, ‘stop hiding your old-age behind a layer of make-up.’ Cyberbullying or trolling of celebrities is common these days.

Stars often get criticized by the social media users, this is what happened with Ameesha Patel.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 9, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

After 3 years of hell like life, finally Atlas Ramachandran is released

Apr 8, 2018, 05:30 pm IST

Honda PCX125 unveiled: Challenging conventional scooters

May 16, 2018, 07:34 pm IST

Power Star is much interested in thighs, says Ram Gopal Verma on Pawan Kalyan

Jun 23, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

Here’s the Forbes list of top most paid Indian celebrities

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close