Army Officer Proposes to Girlfriend after his Passing Out Parade

At the end of a highly regimented year at the academy, which instills a rigorous sense of discipline and duty in young cadets

Sep 14, 2018, 08:39 pm IST
Two life-changing things happened to 25-year-old Army cadet Thakur Chandresh Singh on 8 September 2018 — he became an officer of the Rajputana Rifles after graduating from the Officer Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, and he proposed to the love of his life.

What followed was an outpouring of support and congratulations from all over the country, as a picture of the proposal posted by an Instagram account (@ssbcrackofficial) quickly went viral.

In a matter of two days, the post has garnered 33,000 likes on Instagram, been circulated through WhatsApp groups, and shared on Twitter, while a short write-up covering the gesture has been shared over 14,000 times on Facebook.

 

At the end of a highly regimented year at the academy, which instills a rigorous sense of discipline and duty in young cadets, the heartfelt gesture was seen as a moment of romantic spontaneity.

But the truth is, Chandresh had decided he was going to marry Dhara Mehta, 23, the moment he was sure about the other love of his life — the armed forces.

“I planned this moment the day I got recommended for the Army. Before graduation, I called both our parents for the tipping ceremony, where parents pin stars on our shoulders. I wanted all of us to be there,” Chandresh says via video conferencing.

“We’ve been together for three-and-a-half years now, and I remember showing my parents a picture of her three years ago and saying ‘She is the one I’ve chosen’. But first, I had to make something of myself. I had to fulfill my dream.”

