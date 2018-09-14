celebrities

Bollywood actress Disha Patani imitates Priya Prakash’s wink in her latest Ad

Sep 14, 2018, 10:13 pm IST
Priya Prakash Varrier has become an overnight celebrity. The 18-year-old, a first-year B.Com student at Vimala college in Thrissur, featured in a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love.

A clip from the song has since gone viral online and has made her an Internet sensation not just in India but in countries as far as Egypt and neighbouring Pakistan, where fans have been posting comments about her expressive face.

Soon after the song was released, Priya shined through as a social media star and starting trending on top charts on every social media platform. From emerging as the most googled celebrity in that particular week to gaining more than 2 million followers on her official Instagram account, the charm of Priya’s wink was undeniable and unbeatable.

Now Priya has another member on her fans list. Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani, who always making headlines for her awe-inspiring fitness videos and hot body, recently shot for a commercial, in which she replicated Priya Varrier’s viral wink.

In the photo, Disha too is wearing a school uniform and also has a pigtail. If you recall Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love, she too was wearing a school uniform and has a pigtail. In fact, their uniform too seems to be colour coordinated.

 

On the work front, Disha Patani, had signed up for Salman Khan’s Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover among others and is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who had previously directed Salman and Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai.

