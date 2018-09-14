How To Prepare Beetroot Lip Stain For Pink Lips?

Follow these steps to stain your lips to get that baby soft and baby pink look.

Step 1: Prepare Beetroot Residue

Start by washing the beetroot thoroughly with water. Then, peel the outer layer off. Cut the beetroot into small slices and put it into the food processor. Grind the beetroot completely till there is a visible watery residue.

Make sure that you do not add water to the beetroot as it will dilute the vibrancy of the colour.

Step 2: Store It

Carefully strain the juice of the grated beetroot, and make sure that no bits and pieces make their way into it. Transfer it immediately into a clean container to store it for future use. Here, I have used an old lip balm case to store the tint. The container or jar that you are using has to be cleaned and sterilized. To make sure that the case is clean, wipe off any residual product that might be present, wash it thoroughly and sterilize with rubbing alcohol.

Step 3: Add Coconut Oil

Add about a teaspoon of coconut oil to the beetroot tint. If you are looking for a sheer lip colour, you can add a little more coconut oil. If you end up using less than a teaspoon of oil, then the formula of the lip tint will turn out to be dry and flaky on your lips. You can replace the coconut oil with honey or beeswax, as they do an excellent job at moisturizing lips.

Now use a clean spoon or toothpick to blend the mixture well. Place the container in the refrigerator and wait for the tint to solidify before using. As this lip tint is completely natural and free from preservatives, you’ll need to store it in the refrigerator to make it last longer.

As soon as it is applied, the lip tint appears to be soft pink in colour. But once it oxidizes in a few minutes, your lips will take on a gorgeous reddish-plum tint, which looks stunning on any skin tone! You can dab it once for a softer, more natural look or layer it for more intensity.