iPhone XS, XS Max and XR Official Promo Videos Out : Watch Here

Sep 14, 2018, 08:44 am IST
Apple announced three new iPhones and a new Apple Watch.There were plenty of promotional videos interspersed with the announcements to show off all the new and shiny things.

If you didn’t catch the event as it was happening, Apple is typically nice enough to upload those videos to its official YouTube channel so that everyone can catch them later, after the event has wrapped up. That is the case this time around to, with Apple publishing the promo videos for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR, and the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple’s Gather Round Event

Apple’s Opening Video

Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Introducing the Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 Hokey Pokey

Introducing iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

