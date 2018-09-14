Shilpa Shetty’s Make Up Tips

Shilpa Shetty’s beauty secrets include a basic rule which has always been less is more! Never ever will you find her looking cakey with layers and layers of makeup on her face! Here are her guidelines:

Accentuate just one feature. If, like me, you want to draw attention to your eyes keep your lipstick quite understated. If you have lovely, pouty lips, wear a darker gloss and keep your eyes subtle.

Eyelash curlers can open up your eyes and give them definition without the need for layers of mascara. Use false eyelashes for a more glamorous night-time look.

Never do your face in public. You distort your face to apply cosmetics and that is not an attractive look, which is why I applied mine away from the cameras in the Big Brother bathroom.

Show your skin the love and care it deserves and it will stay beautiful she believes. She says in an interview with Julie Mccaffrey and Fiona Cummins, ”Don’t overload your skin with fancy products. My mum, who is 57 and has amazing skin, says the more you use when you’re young, the worse it gets when you age.” Skin care tips she recommends and follows:

No matter how late I come home, I always remove my make-up. I mix pure coconut oil with olive oil/Johnson baby oil, smooth it over my skin and wipe it off with cotton wool. It’s naturally soothing to skin.

Try to sleep for a minimum of eight hours a day and never use soap on your face – it’s too harsh.

Try having your eyebrows threaded at a salon to avoid in-growing hairs.

Shilpa Shetty’s Hair Care Tips

Her standard advice you will find is keep it Natural! Curled, sprayed and whatever else you want to do your hair looks way too overdone.

She makes sure she shampoo’s every two days and changes shampoos frequently to avoid build up.

Blow drying her hair straight is her style. No heated straighteners for her!

