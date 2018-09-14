Sunny Leone Shares Lovely Photo of Daughter and Husband in Traditional Attire: See Pic

Karenjit Kaur, aka Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of daughter Nisha Kaur adorable the little one looks in traditional attire. Sunny has recently shifted to a new home in Mumbai along with her family.

The actress wrote on Instagram, “She is the reason I believe in God. To be blessed by her is like having the hand of God on our heads! Nisha Kaur Weber our gift from heaven!”

Sunny’s biopic, a web-series ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’ has garnered a lot of positive reviews. The season 2 of the web-series is also out.