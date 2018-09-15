IndiaNEWS

3 Militants Shot Down In Encounter With Security Forces TODAY

Sep 15, 2018, 09:45 am IST
Less than a minute
security forces
security forces shoots militants

TODAY, in an encounter 3 militants were shot by the Jammu Kashmir forces.

The encounter took place in Jammu Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Acting on an information about the presence of militants in the Chowgam in Kulgam district, where the security forces launched a cordon & search operation.

READ ALSO: Militants & Security Forces Engaged In Gun Battle; Killed

While the operation was taking place the militants opened fire upon the security forces who retaliated in like.

It was reported that 5 militants were engaged in the encounter.

Meanwhile, train services have been suspended in the valley due to apprehensions of law and order problems. The train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended.

Further details are awaited.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 2, 2018, 06:41 am IST

Diamond in the rough: man gets rewarded for honesty

Jun 26, 2017, 01:10 pm IST

Saudi Crown Prince visits injured security forces

Jun 28, 2017, 09:37 pm IST

Lightspeed launches New model Electric Bicycles in India

Aug 27, 2017, 11:05 am IST

Sania frizzles out, clinches a bronze

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close