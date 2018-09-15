Ex-CBSE Topper’s Rape Case: SIT Has Been Formed While ‘Zero FIR’ Registered

The nation was shocked to hear that an ex-CBSE topper was kidnapped & gang-raped.

The victim who was preparing for her railway exams was kidnapped & raped in a field by a gang of 8 to 12 people.

A zero FIR case has been registered against the accused based on the woman’s complaint and the Mahendergarh police are investigating the matter.

A zero FIR is filed in a police station under whose jurisdiction a crime did not happen, but from where the case can be transferred to the relevant police station.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case.

One of the accused belonged to the victim’s hometown and was evading arrest for the past days.

Her parents had hit out at the police for failing to take action against accused.

The victim had initially named 3 accused, but when the incident took place she felt there were 8-12 people. She was also drugged by the accused.

The victim’s mother said her daughter was traumatised after the incident. “The government talks about Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, but is this the price we have to pay for getting our daughters educated? The accused are roaming freely but police have failed to nab them,” she told reporters in her village in Rewari district.

“The police has failed to take any action. We were made to run from pillar to post before our complaint was taken. The FIR was registered at 1 am as the police kept citing jurisdiction issues, making us shuttle between Rewari and Kanina,” she claimed.

“All we want is justice,” the mother said.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to find the accused.