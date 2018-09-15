J&K : Five Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter with security forces

Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including the one involved in last year’s deadly attack on a cash van in which five policemen and two bank guards lost their lives, were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a search operation late on Friday night in Chowgam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district based on inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search operation, militants fired on the search party. “First, the civilians were moved away from the site of encounter to safer locations. Security forces then engaged the terrorists…,” the spokesman said. He said in the ensuing gunfight, five militants were killed.

Also Read : Govt set to launch various schemes on Narendra Modi’s birthday

“This was a group of terrorists belonging to proscribed outfits HM and LeT,” the spokesman said. He said the killed militants have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Paddar alias Saif, a resident of Adijan, Kulgam; Faisal Ahmad Rather alias Dawood, a resident of Yamrach, Kulgam; Zahid Ahmad Mir alias Hashim, a resident of Okey, Kulgam; Masroor Molvi alias Abu Darda, a resident of Fatehpora, Anantnag; and Zahoor Ahmad Lone alias Rehman Bhai, a resident of Nagnad Noorabad Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam.