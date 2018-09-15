Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi’s Convoy got Stuck in Traffic Block While travelling “like common people”: Video

A security route for the movement was not put in place, unlike the VIP protocol, to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic in the area.

Sep 15, 2018, 04:03 pm IST
While traveling to Swachhata Shramdaan after the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement, PM Narendra Modi’s convoy got stuck in Delhi traffic as no security route was in place for smooth traffic flow.

A security route for the movement was not put in place, unlike the VIP protocol, to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic in the area. Ironically, the smooth flow was soon disrupted and the PM himself got stuck the jam. As per reports, the cavalcade also stopped at traffic signals. After launching the clean India initiative, his cavalcade was headed to Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Paharganj. BJP’s official Twitter handle also posted a video of the PM’s car travelling to the destination “like common people”.

Several Twitter users hailed PM Modi for the “brave” step. “Be safe Modi Ji. More power to you,” one of the users commented. “PM should travel with proper security. But other MLA, MP and even ministers should not be given security,” another said.

