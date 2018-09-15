celebrities

Rare & Unseen Pics Of Bigg Boss Contestant Hima Shanker

Sep 15, 2018, 04:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hima Shankar, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam. In fact, many housemates have termed her as a ‘threat’ too. Her dark black eyes, black curly hair holds the attention of her audience on the screen.

After working in a lot of theatre plays, she moved to the Malayalam Film Industry in 2010 and debut with the movie ‘Sufi Paranja Katha’.

She has appeared in many movies like ‘Yugapurushan’, ‘Apoorvaragam’, ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’, ‘Ottakolam’, ‘Aaradi’, ‘Himalayathile Kashmalan’, etc.

Rare pics of Hima Shanker:

She revealed about her casting couch experience publically. She said that many people offered her chance in films with the ‘Bed with acting package’ but she rejected it.

