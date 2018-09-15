Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan gets irritated with husband, pushed him out publically: VIDEO

Not too long ago, India witnessed one of the grandest weddings of the year – that of Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita’s. While everyone, by now, knows that Arpita wasn’t born into the Khan household, not many know how she landed up in this high profile family.

Once, Salim Khan, during his regular morning walks, noticed an ill beggar on the footpath seeking alms with her young daughter. Seeing the condition of the lady, and the subsequent state of the little girl, the kind-hearted Salim ji started getting food for the duo.

Then one day, when the acclaimed writer-lyricist was on his regular walk, he saw that the lady had passed away, and her little daughter was crying. Salim ji knew he couldn’t leave the girl alone on the cruel streets of Bombay to fend for herself. So, he held her hand gently, and brought her home.

Once there, he asked the little girl her name. She replied, with tears still in her eyes, “Arpita”. Salim ji introduced the girl to his family, who gladly welcomed her into their household. Soon, the process of adoption followed.

Anyone who knows Salman Khan is well aware that his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is the centre of his universe. Arpita, on her part, too dotes on her eldest brother.

Salman Khan’s youngest sister, Arpita Khan, tied the knot (November 18, 2014) with Delhi based businessman Aayush Sharma. It was a star-studded ceremony with the who’s who of Bollywood showing up to be a part of the gala celebrations. From Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif to Kabir Khan and the entire Khan-daan, Arpita and Aayush’s wedding nuptials, which took place at Hyderabad’s royal Taj Falaknuma Palace, will be remembered for a long time. There’s rousing curiosity about Salman’s youngest sister, who although has been clicked often and has posed for the shutterbugs, remains largely unknown to the world.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Bollywood debutant Aayush Sharma, who is busy promoting his film “Loveratri”, get a surprise visit from his wife Arpita Khan Sharma, who decided to meet her husband at Mehboob Studios. Salman Khan also shared a new song from the film “Rangtaari”. “Loveratri” clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s “AndhaDhun”

When the paparazzi found them they started clicking but Arpita Khan gets irritated towards husband for hugging and cuddling her publically. She pushed him away. The Video of the same has now become viral.