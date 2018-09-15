Tips To Use Hair Straightening Cream

Cream used for hair straightening permits you to temporarily achieve a straight and smooth hair. Hair straightening cream is heat activated.

How to Use Hair Straightening Cream?

Follow the steps below to know how to use hair straightening cream at home.

Your hair should be clean before using these creams. Take the desired cream used for hair straightening. Wash your hair before applying the cream. Scrunch your hair in a clean towel and remove all the water from the hair.

Your hair should be damp and prepared for the cream. Brush your hair lightly to remove all the knots and tangles and make hair free.

Take a small amount of cream in your hand and spread it on your palm. Always start with small amounts as you can always build up the product. Then starting from the head and spread the product to your tips. Run fingers through your hair to spread the product evenly. Apply once again if needed.

Brush your hair using a shampoo brush. This will spread the product more evenly into your hair.

Now section your hair into 3-4 sections and secure them with pins. You can do center parting and then convert each half into two more sections and so on.

Now start with the lowest part of the section. Place a round brush under the bottom of the hair and start blow drying. As you blow dry roll the brush towards the tips of the hair. Since the cream is heat activated it will set as heat falls on it. This will remove all the frizz and waves from the hair and make them get the shape you desire.

Continue brushing and blow drying until your hair is completely dry. Do the same for the rest of the sections.

Finally, you will have salon straight hair. Isn’t it easy?