NEWSGulf

UAE set to launch new digital tax system for tobacco products

Sep 15, 2018, 04:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

UAE Federal Tax Authority is set to launch a tax control system for tobacco products to efficiently collect taxes and combat tax evasion.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FTA has asserted that Cabinet Decision No. (42) of 2018 On Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products establishes an accurate and effective control system allowing the authority to efficiently collect taxes, ensure transparency and combat tax evasion.

Also Read : This airlines to recruit women as co-pilots

The scheme is set to be implemented in collaboration with the relevant authorities to ensure a single integrated set of procedures is rolled out, guaranteeing the protection of rights and responsibilities of taxable persons, as well as ensuring transparency with regards to the procedures that regulate their relationship with the authority.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 5, 2018, 06:34 pm IST

A small airliner crashed in the Swiss Alps, four killed

May 10, 2018, 04:13 pm IST

Digital Bhagavad Gita in vogue thanks to IIT Kanpur

Oct 8, 2017, 07:10 pm IST

Vijay Mallya: Agencies to probe the role of officials in various capacities

Dec 5, 2017, 04:06 pm IST

Nursery school teacher fired after parents protest over her `Sin-life’ with Boyfriend

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close