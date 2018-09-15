UAE set to launch new digital tax system for tobacco products

UAE Federal Tax Authority is set to launch a tax control system for tobacco products to efficiently collect taxes and combat tax evasion.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FTA has asserted that Cabinet Decision No. (42) of 2018 On Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products establishes an accurate and effective control system allowing the authority to efficiently collect taxes, ensure transparency and combat tax evasion.

The scheme is set to be implemented in collaboration with the relevant authorities to ensure a single integrated set of procedures is rolled out, guaranteeing the protection of rights and responsibilities of taxable persons, as well as ensuring transparency with regards to the procedures that regulate their relationship with the authority.