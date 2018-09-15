Unemployment is the main reason for rape incidents, says BJP MLA

On September 13, a 19-year-old girl was abducted, drugged and driven around the three districts of Haryana and gang raped in broad daylight by a dozen men.

Days after the incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA blamed unemployment and frustration among the youth as the reason behind such crimes.

“Youth who do not have employment get frustrated and commit such (rapes) crimes,” Premlata, BJP MLA from Haryana’s Uchana Kalan told ANI.

On Wednesday, the teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of men at Kanina in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district.

One of the three accused in the case is an Army man posted in Rajasthan. A police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said on Saturday.

The woman was reportedly kidnapped while she was on her way to a coaching centre.

Four to five men, who arrived in a car, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her after offering the girl a sedative-laced drink, police said.

The accused later dropped her near a bus stop in Kanina.