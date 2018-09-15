Would You Dare To Try This Fried Frog Legs..?

Indian cuisine is a beautiful blend of cultures and customs. When we think of Indian food all that comes into our mind is the rich flavour of spices, fine aroma and various varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. But we also know India is full of surprises. Therefore, for those who thought Indian cuisine is all about tasty curries, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, read on and your perceptions will change.

Here is a weird Indian food you may not know:

Frog Legs in Sikkim & Goa

For the people of Sikkim and Goa, there is nothing more exotic than few pieces of frog legs. This French delicacy has been pleasing the Indian palate for long. In many parts of India, there is nothing more exotic than battered and fried frog legs.

The Lepchas community in Sikkim swears by their medicinal quality to cure various stomach ailments. The Indian bullfrog is also a monsoon delicacy in Goa and is famously known as the ‘jumping chicken’. Although it is recognized as a threatened species by the government of India yet you may find some restaurants serving it.