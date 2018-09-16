25 CPI(M) Members Rush into Police Station, Beats up the Officer

Thiruvananthapuram: In a police station in Thumba, CPI(M) workers including its district leaders rushed into a police station and manhandled the police officers including the sub-inspector. They also raised warnings that if cases were taken against CPI(M) members, the police will have to face its consequences. The sub-inspector had reportedly caught a cpi(m) member during a vehicle check and the party members alleged that the inspector had beaten the member, the reason why they had to resort to violent forms.

The party members reached the police station under the leadership of two district committee members. When the officers tried to stop them, the members took to violent reactions and started beating the officers including the S.I.

Police said that the district committee members Attipra Sadanandan, VS Padmakumar were the ones who headed the movement. The warnings were issued by the party members in the name of old cases. Cases have been registered against all the 25 members for forcefully entering a police station and physically assaulting the officers.