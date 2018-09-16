celebrities

Bollywood Actresses who stunned with sizzling dance moves

Sep 16, 2018
dance

Recently we all witnessed the sizzling dance performance of most talented Nora Fatehi. She is one of the best dancers in Bollywood

Satyamev Jayate’s song Dilbar Dilbar has been released a few days ago. Nora Fatehi has made a very good dance and has made everyone crazy. In this song, Nora managed to make her place in the heart of the audience.

Dilbar Dilbar Sing has since been released since then. The song is on trending on youtube. S she makes everyone dance with her belly dance, Nora keeps sharing her Belle Dance video in social media.

These are the other actresses who rocked with their sizzling performance:

RAVEENA TANDON – MOHRA

SRIDEVI – MR INDIA

MADHURI DIXIT – BETA

SHILPA SHETTY – BAAZIGAR

MAMTA KULKARNI – SABSE BADA KHILADI

PRIYANKA CHOPRA – GOLIYO KI RAASLEELA RAMLEELA

KATRINA KAIF – DE DANA DHAN

KATRINA KAIF – RACE

