Bollywood Actresses who stunned with sizzling dance moves

Recently we all witnessed the sizzling dance performance of most talented Nora Fatehi. She is one of the best dancers in Bollywood
Satyamev Jayate’s song Dilbar Dilbar has been released a few days ago. Nora Fatehi has made a very good dance and has made everyone crazy. In this song, Nora managed to make her place in the heart of the audience.
Dilbar Dilbar Sing has since been released since then. The song is on trending on youtube. S she makes everyone dance with her belly dance, Nora keeps sharing her Belle Dance video in social media.
These are the other actresses who rocked with their sizzling performance:
RAVEENA TANDON – MOHRA
SRIDEVI – MR INDIA
MADHURI DIXIT – BETA
SHILPA SHETTY – BAAZIGAR
MAMTA KULKARNI – SABSE BADA KHILADI
PRIYANKA CHOPRA – GOLIYO KI RAASLEELA RAMLEELA
KATRINA KAIF – DE DANA DHAN
KATRINA KAIF – RACE
Post Your Comments