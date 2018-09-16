Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shop TODAY; Fire Fighters Rush To Contain Fire

TODAY, a massive fire broke out a shop having at least 30 firefighters trying to contain the massive flames.

The fire broke out at Kolkata’s Bagri Market on the wee hours of Sunday morning, at a building housing shop in the market at around 02.30- 02:45 AM and rapidly spread due to a large stock of inflammable materials in the shop.

So far no injuries or causalities have been reported.

According to reports, firefighters are still trying to contain the massive fire as police and disaster management groups have also been pressed into action.

However, the area was congested and had a mesh of TV cables & telephone lines overhead making it difficult for the firefighters.