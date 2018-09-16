Minister A.K Balan Heaps Praise on BJP MLA O Rajagopal

In a statement that will raise many eyebrows, CPI(M) Minister A.K Balan has heaped praise on BJP MLA O Rajagopal. The minister for Law and welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes compared O Rajagopal to V.S Achuthanandan and K. R Gowriyamma.

“O Rajagopal is a political leader who deserves a lot of respect like V.S Achuthanandan and Gowriyamma. He handles political criticisms with maturity and does not hurt the opposition with even words. The most popular leader of BJP, although he lost many elections, won in an unpredictable election. He has always held his righteous stands high and was marked in Indian politics for soft nature and humility”.

Rajagopal is entering the 90s and Balan was speaking on the occasion of the celebration of this occasion in Rajagopal’s hometown Mannapadam. Rajagopal had himself made a mandapam spending about 8 lakh Rs and submitted it to the public.