KeralaNEWS

Minister A.K Balan Heaps Praise on BJP MLA O Rajagopal

Sep 16, 2018, 09:44 am IST
Less than a minute
rajagopal

In a statement that will raise many eyebrows, CPI(M) Minister A.K Balan has heaped praise on BJP MLA O Rajagopal. The minister for Law and welfare of  Scheduled Castes and Tribes compared O Rajagopal to V.S Achuthanandan and K. R Gowriyamma.

“O Rajagopal is a political leader who deserves a lot of respect like V.S Achuthanandan and Gowriyamma. He handles political criticisms with maturity and does not hurt the opposition with even words. The most popular leader of BJP, although he lost many elections, won in an unpredictable election. He has always held his righteous stands high and was marked in Indian politics for soft nature and humility”.

Rajagopal is entering the 90s and Balan was speaking on the occasion of the celebration of this occasion in Rajagopal’s hometown Mannapadam. Rajagopal had himself made a mandapam spending about 8 lakh Rs and submitted it to the public.

Tags

Related Articles

sachin ball tampering
Mar 25, 2018, 09:05 pm IST

These are the controversial ball tampering incidents in cricket

Nov 22, 2017, 01:24 pm IST

‘Incredibly excited’ to visit Incredible India

south indian celebrities failed in Bollywood
Mar 7, 2018, 10:35 pm IST

These South Indian celebrities failed to shine in Bollywood movies

Jul 1, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Balachandra Menon on controversies surrounding his new movie ‘Ennalum Sarath’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close