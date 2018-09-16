Uday Chopra Wants Marijuana Legalised, See How Mumbai Police Replied

Popular actor Uday Chopra, famous for his role in Dhoom Series has set a new debate in motion on social media as he said that India should legalise the use of marijuana. Soon Tweets were exchanged, people who oppose and approve his views came along, and then Mumbai Police stepped in to clarify to Chopra that “consumption, possession and transportation’’ of marijuana .36invites harsh punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Chopra, had stated his reasons for supporting the legalisation of marijuana “Firstly, it’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits… Although cannabis has traditionally been used in India, its cultivation is highly controlled and carried out mainly in the northern states. Chopra also added, “…in Holi, Bhaang (similar to marijuana) has been used for centuries. Also, during Mahashivratri many sadhus smoke it in emulation of Shiva. Guess more religion than culture but the two are kind of interrelated.”

Mumbai Police, although it took two days to respond to Chopra, made their reply in style, “Sir, as a citizen of India, you are privileged to express your view on a public platform. Be mindful, as of now, consumption, possession, and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985. Spread the Word.”