Grama Sabha Organised by Kerala Government BackFires

The Kerala State Government’s decision to generate donation towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund by collecting it from Panchayats may have received an unexpected bolt. The Gramasabhas held as a step towards the actual collection of money ended up being a stage for criticism against the government. Many Gramasabhas took a strong stand against the collection of money from citizens.

The government had formed squads under the leadership of respective ward members with Panchayat Secretary being the nodal officer and village officers for assistance. The purpose of the squad was to make a door to door visit and request and collect donations for CMDRF. The government had planned elaborately to make a system where donations are safe and even the names of the people who donate to be published online. This might go on as planned in wards where the flood had no impact but on places where the calamity occurred, people opposed it vehemently.

The government was even criticised for its improper dam management in certain places. Aranmula Panchayat passed a unanimous resolution that there will be no collection of money from their panchayat. CPI(M) has already raised allegations that Sangh Parivar forces are behind this. But the decision was taken in a meeting which included CPI(M) members as well. Similarly, in Eravirperoor Panchayath, ruled by CPI(M), a unanimous decision was taken that no Grama Sabha will be held.