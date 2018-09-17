Here Is How Expats Can Stay In The Emirates Long After Their Retirement

Do you wish to stay in the Emirates long after your retirement? Then rejoice it is now possible.
On Sunday, the UAE Cabinet has approved for the expats to stay in the Emirates long after their retirement.
The lawn which will come into effect in 2019 has some criteria to be filled if the expats wish to stay in the Gulf.
These are the criteria:
- An investment in a property worth Dh2 million, or
- Financial savings of no less than Dh1 million, or
- An active income of no less than Dh20,000 per month
Post Your Comments