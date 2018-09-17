Rising Fuel Price In Major Cities; See List

Although only4 states have cut down the excise duty of the fuel, the rising fuel price is still a burden for the common man.
TODAY, petrol was raised by 15 paise while diesel was raised by 6 paise.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.06
73.78
|
81.91
73.72
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|83.91
75.63
|
83.76
75.57
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.44
78.32
|
89.29
78.26
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
85.30
78
|
85.15
77.94
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.42
78.98
|
85.27
78.92
