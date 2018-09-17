IndiaNEWS

Rising Fuel Price In Major Cities; See List

Sep 17, 2018, 11:05 am IST
fuel
fuel continues its rise

Although only4 states have cut down the excise duty of the fuel, the rising fuel price is still a burden for the common man.

TODAY, petrol was raised by 15 paise while diesel was raised by 6 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.06

 

73.78

  

81.91

 

73.72

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.91

 

75.63

  

83.76

 

75.57

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.44

 

78.32

  

89.29

 

78.26

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

85.30

 

78

 

  

85.15

 

77.94

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.42

 

 

78.98

  

85.27

 

 

78.92

 

