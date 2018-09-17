Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Plaque Found Vandalised

Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the national hero was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009. His bravery will always be remembered by Indians and hence when something happens to his plaque, there is uncontrollable anger.

A granite slab erected as a plaque to honour 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka New Town area and it was found vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Sunday evening. The incident has prompted a massive outcry and everyone wants the culprits to be nabbed and plaque to be erected back.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara expressed shock over the incident. Parameshwara, who hold the Bengaluru Development portfolio and is also the district in-charge minister of the state capital, directed Bengaluru Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to ensure that “this is set right immediately.”In a tweet he said, “Am shocked to learn about the damage that has been caused to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s memorial in Yelahanka. I have asked @BBMPCOMM to ensure that this is set right immediately.” BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar also condemned the incident as a “shameful treatment of sacrifice” of the “Bengaluru braveheart” and urged the state government to restore the plaque meant to honour the 26/11 martyr and to “track down the criminals” responsible for the vandalism.