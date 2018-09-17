‘Smart Fence’ Along The India Pakistan Border To Be Inaugurated TODAY

For the first time ever India is going to get a ‘smart fence’ along the India Pakistan International border in Jammu Kashmir.

The pilot project ‘smart fence’ will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh TODAY.

Rajnath Singh will reach Border Security Force (BSF) Headquarters at Ploura today morning and formally launch the initiative taken by the force as a part of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System there.

The smart fence is laser activated with technology-enabled barriers to plug vulnerable gaps along frontiers in two patches of 5km each. It also uses a number of devices for surveillance, communication and data storage. Sensors like thermal imager, underground sensors, fibre optical sensors, radar and sonar will be mounted on different platforms like aerostat, tower and poles as part of the smart fence.

The new system provides for round-the-clock surveillance on the border and in different weather conditions.

According to Director General K K Sharma, the smart fence will be set up along the Indian borders of Pakistan & Bangladesh in the future.

The initiative is part of the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) proposed to be deployed at these two borders by the Modi government as part of its decision to completely seal the two borders to stop infiltration and illegal migration.

The ‘laser fence’ and other gadgets have been integrated and a CCTV-like feed will be given to a BSF post so that immediate action can be taken against any intrusion or infiltration attempt, the official said.

While one of the ‘smart fence’ has been developed by a Slovenian firm, the second has been developed and deployed by an Indian company, he said.