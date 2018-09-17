Latest NewsIndia

Two Arrested For Plotting Defense Minister’s Death. Here is What Happened

Sep 17, 2018, 09:06 pm IST
Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand: Yesterday the Police were alerted to a Whatsapp conversation in which two persons were planning to allegedly kill Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The duo was apparently drunk and the police took no chance in protecting the defence minister.

Both were booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, Pithoragarh SP Ramchandra Rajguru said.

“We were alerted to the chat (about killing the defence minister) on a WhatsApp group at 9.30 pm on Sunday. We identified two persons between whom the chat was taking place and arrested them Monday morning ahead of the defence minister’s arrival here,” he said.

In the message that led to the arrest of the duo, one is promising the other to shoot down Nirmala Sitaraman and says that tomorrow will be her last day. Police are investigating if the two had any criminal backgrounds

The SP said that prima facie it appeared the duo was chatting in a state of inebriation.

